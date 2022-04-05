Saka Named Best Performing U-21 Player In Europe

Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka has been named the best performing Under 21 star in European football.

Saka is enjoying a brilliant season for the Gunners, helping them in their push to reach next season’s Champions League.

The 20-year-old is the club’s top scorer in all competitions with nine of his ten goals coming in the Premier League.

And CIES Football Observatory who published their list of the 100 best performing U21 outfield players from across 32 European leagues this season listed Saka at the top.

CIES took into account several criteria such as air and ground defence, ball recovery, distribution, take-ons, chance creation, air attack and shooting.

The Arsenal academy product has bounced back following the disappointment of his deciding penalty miss in the final of last year’s European Championships for England against Italy.

His performances have led Arsenal to fifth in the league, though they could jump to fourth on Monday should they beat Crystal…