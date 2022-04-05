‘Simeone Doesn’t Take Risk But I’ll Shock Him’

Man City’s quest of winning a Champions League title will come under serious scrutiny when the Citizens host Atletico Madrid in the first leg quarter-finals at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday.

Last season’s finalists, City, will be keen to go all the way this season, ending Pep Guardiola’s European hoodoo at the Etihad.

While Atletico remains a formidable challenge, it isn’t easy for Guardiola not to have an eye on Sunday’s potential Premier League title-decider against Liverpool.

Both teams have failed to win the Champions League, losing out in the final in recent years. While a win in the tie will not see them scale that final step, it will take them to the last four, strengthening the chances of making another final.

But Guardiola will not be thinking too far ahead as he looks to keep his side on course for their first Champions League title.

Atletico beat Manchester United in the previous round, producing a dogged…