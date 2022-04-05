Simon Nominated For 2022 Marc Vivien Foe Award

Super Eagles winger, Moses Simon, has been nominated for the Marc Vivien Foe Award 2022.

The Marc Vivien Foe Award is awarded to the best African player in the French Ligue 1 every year in honour of the Camerounian player who died during active play in 2003 at the age of 28.

Simon will aim to be the latest player to win the award after Congolese Gael Kakuta won the award last year.

Two Nigerians have previously won the award – Victor Osimhen in 2020 and Vincent Enyeama in 2014.

Simon is nominated alongside 11 other African players in the Livue 1, namely; Abdelhamid Yunis (Reims/Morocco), Aguerd Nayef (Rennes/Morocco), Bayo Mohammed (Clermont Foot/Guinea), Boufal Soufiane (Angers/Morocco), Fofana Seko (Lens/Ivory Coast), Idrissa Gana Gueye (Paris Saint-Germain/Senegal).

Others are; Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint- Germain/Morocco), Khazri Wahbi (Saint Ettiene/Tunisia), Lemina Mario Nice/Gabon), Moses Simon (Nantes/Nigeria),Toko- Ekambi Karl (Lyon/Cameroun) and Traore Hamari (…