Sparta Rotterdam Compare Okoye To Buffon After Impressive Showing Vs Heerenveen

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye, has been compared to Italian legend, Gianluigi Buffon by his club Sparta Rotterdam following his impressive performance against SC Heerenveen in a Dutch Eredivisie game on Sunday, Completesports.com reports.

Okoye made a string of great saves in the game with Heerenveen and kept the opposition from winning as the game ended 1-1 at the Sparta Stadium.

Sparta Rotterdam took to Twitter to celebrate another great performance from the 22 year old by placing his action picture side by side with Buffon’s, depicting both goaltenders saving shots from a similar positions, with Peter Parker of the Spiderman franchise looking at both frames.

“Class,” Sparta Rotterdam’s Tweet captioned the Okoye’s brilliant save with a Nigerian flag icon.

Okoye has kept five clean sheets in 30 Eredivisie games so far…