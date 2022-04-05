UCL: Benfica Capable Of Overcoming Liverpool – Sabrosa

Benfica international director Simao Sabrosa admits his clib’s next opponents in the. Champions League Liverpool’s squad appear intimidating, but assures they’re ready to compete.

Benfica host Liverpool this week in the first-leg of their Champions League quarter-final fixture.

Simao said: “It’s scary to look at this Liverpool, but we’re going to take the field with the result at 0-0, 11 against 11 and anything can happen.

“Of course it’s possible to repeat the history. They are two historic clubs that respect each other. Just step back and see the statements made by coach Jurgen Klopp and the players.

“We have also eliminated Barcelona, who were in our group, and Ajax. Looking at both teams, it is possible to repeat.

“At Estádio da Luz, our fans will be a great force and I’m sure our players will be at the best level to defend our history and represent Benfica in the best…