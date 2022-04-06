Atletico Madrid Will Make Life Difficult For Man City In Reverse Fixture –Savic

By
Headliners
-
16


Atletico Madrid defender Stefan Savic has revealed that they will make life difficult for Manchester City in the return leg of the UEFA Champions League in Spain.

City will go to Atletico for the second-leg of their Champions League quarterfinal defending a 1-0 lead.

1xBit

Savic said, “We are upset.

“We had a mission to win. I think that we defended very well, but in one moment we lost concentration, which they took advantage of.

COMPLETE SPORTS MTN

“When you are defending in a low block, it is very difficult to run out to counter. Atlético have a whole week to prepare for the second leg.

“It will be a completely different game in Madrid.”

 

completesports classifieds

Betway.Com: Bet Anywhere, Anytime, 100% First Time Deposit.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.



Source: Complete Sports

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR