Benzema Bags Historic Hat-trick In Madrid’s Win Away To Chelsea

Karim Benzema netted a hat-trick to seal a 3-1 win for Real Madrid away to Chelsea in the Champions League first leg quarter-final on Wednesday.

Benzema has become the first player ever to score a European hat-trick against Chelsea.

He has now bagged back-to-back hat-tricks after achieving the feat against Paris Saint-Germain in the second leg round of 16.

For Madrid, it is a first ever competitive win against Thomas Tuchel side after four games.

Benzema gave Madrid the lead on 21 minutes after nodding in Vinicius’ cutback cross after a brilliant one-two interchange with the Brazilian.

Just three minutes later Benzema made it 2-0 with another header this time from a cross off Luka Modric.

With five minutes left in the first half Kai Havertz pulled a goal back for Chelsea after nodding in a cross.

But one minute into the second half, Benzema completed his hat-trick as he pounced on a poor pass from Edourd Mendy to Antonio Rudiger and rolled the ball into an empty net.

Both…