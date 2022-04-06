City Are The Best Team In The World

Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone says Manchester City are the best team in the world following Tuesday’s Champions League first leg tie at the Etihad.

City edged a stubborn Atletico side 1-0 thanks to a Kevin de Bruyne’s 70th minute strike.

The Premier League champions had to labour for the win after being restricted to a handful of chances by a Spanish giants who defended for most part of the game.

And reacting to the loss, Simeone said in his post-match presser:“We didn’t play the way we wanted in the first half, we couldn’t break out.
“It was a bit better after the break, but City are the best team in the world. They have scored so many goals at home in the recent past.

“But this is half-time and let’s see how the second game goes in Madrid.”

Source: Complete Sports

