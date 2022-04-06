Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone says Manchester City are the best team in the world following Tuesday’s Champions League first leg tie at the Etihad.

City edged a stubborn Atletico side 1-0 thanks to a Kevin de Bruyne’s 70th minute strike.

The Premier League champions had to labour for the win after being restricted to a handful of chances by a Spanish giants who defended for most part of the game.

And reacting to the loss, Simeone said in his post-match presser:“We didn’t play the way we wanted in the first half, we couldn’t break out.

“It was a bit better after the break, but City are the best team in the world. They have scored so many goals at home in the recent past.

“But this is half-time and let’s see how the second game goes in Madrid.”

