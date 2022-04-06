​Crystal Palace Ready To Sell Zaha After Olise, Eze Emergence

Premier League club Crystal Palace are willing to sell winger Wilfred Zaha this summer following the emergence of Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze.

Zaha has long been linked with a move away from the club was close to joining Arsenal and Everton in the past.



Read Also: Go For Tammy Abraham, Petit Tells Arsenal

Crystal Palace were reluctant to sell in the past, especially considering they owe Manchester United part of any fee they would receive due to a sell-on clause.

According to the Daily Mail, the London outfit may be ready to cash in on the 29-year-old in the summer.

The emergence of young attackers like Olise and Eze gives Palace confidence that even if Zaha were to go, they have others who can now step up.

Betway.Com: Bet Anywhere, Anytime, 100% First Time Deposit.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of…