Eguavoen Was Not In Charge Of Eagles –Udeze

Former Nigerian defender, Ifeanyi Udeze has revealed that former Super Eagles interim coach, Austine Eguavoen was not fully in charge of the senior national team during his three month reign as coach.

In an interview with Brila FM, Udeze blamed Eguavoen for not having enough guts to stamp his authority on the team and not taking key decisions when it mattered most.

He also advised the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to appoint a foreign coach that will manage the Super Eagles.

“As much as I want an indigenous coach to be in charge of the Eagles, a foreign coach must be the head,” the former PAOK Thessaloniki star stated this in an interview with Brila FM.

“Eguavoen was not fully in charge of the Eagles for the World Cup qualifiers because he had said he invited some players to the team to pacify some individuals at the NFF.

“That showed that he did not take full charge of the team. Those that he tried to pacify then where are they now?

“Some of his decisions during…