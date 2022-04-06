Go For Tammy Abraham, Petit Tells Arsenal

Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit, has urged the Gunners to sign Roma striker, Tammy Abraham.

The French World Cup winner is an admirer of ex-Chelsea striker Abraham, who moved to Roma last summer.

“Abraham reminds me of Emmanuel Adebayor, his physical presence in the penalty area,” he told Genting Casino.

“Abraham’s reaction when he arrived at Roma has been brilliant because he’s scored 15 [league] goals and has so many assists, so he’s enjoying his football there.

“He went to Italy with the feeling of revenge for what happened at Chelsea. He’s not stupid, he will see what’s going on with the strikers at Chelsea with Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner, they’re struggling. So maybe he’s thinking, ‘it would have been worse for me if I had stayed at Chelsea’. He made the right decision and he’s having a great season with Roma.

“I’m pretty sure he wants to come back to England and he would fit perfectly at Arsenal because he’s a different…