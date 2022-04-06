NFF Set To Name New Coaches For Super Eagles, Flying Eagles, Golden Eaglets

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has directed its technical committee to recommend new coaches for the Super Eagles, CHAN Eagles, Flying Eagles and Golden Eaglets.

The NFF gave the directive following the meeting of the executive committee in Abuja on Tuesday.

The technical committee is to make. recommendations for the various posts within five weeks.

It would be recalled that the NFF announced the sacking of the Super Eagles technical crew following the failure of the team to secure a spot at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

‘The Executive Committee mandated its technical and development sub-committee to within 5 days make recommendations to the Executive Committee on coaching crews for the Super Eagles, the CHAN team, the U20 Boys (Flying Eagles) and the U17 Boys (the Golden Eaglets) ahead of upcoming assignments,”reads the communique.

“This is to ensure preparations for the next qualifying tournaments and championships commence in earnest.”

