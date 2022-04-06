NPFL: Abia Warriors Outclass Enyimba In Oriental Derby, Remo Stars Pip MFM

Abia Warriors recorded a 2-1 win against Enyimba in their oriental derby clash on Wednesday, reports Completesports.com.

Yakub Hammed gave Abia Warriors the lead on the half hour mark, while Odoh Valentine doubled the advantage eight minutes later.

Pascal Eze reduced the deficit late in the first half.

In Enugu, Chukwuebuka Okorie scored the solitary goal in the 58th minute as Rangers pip Katsina United 1-0.

Remo Stars also beat MFM 1-0 in the South- West derby in Ikenne.

Sikiru Alimi netted the winning goal on three minutes.

At the Lekan Salami Stadium, Ibadan, 3SC were held to a 0-0 draw by Gombe United, while Kano Pillars and champions Akwa United also shared the spoils in their matchday 21 encounter.

Dakkada eased their relegation worries courtesy of a 2-0 win against Kwara United.

Emmanuel Anyaosi scored the curtain raiser in the 34th minute, while Etido Dan added the second goal on the dot of 90 minutes.

