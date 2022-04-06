Osimhen Injured, Doubtful For Napoli Vs Fiorentina

Victor Osimhen is doubtful for Napoli’s Serie A clash against Fiorentina this weekend due to injury, reports Completesports.com.

Napoli announced on Wednesday that the striker was forced off the pitch during training due to a thigh injury.

“Victor Osimhen left the session early after feeling a niggle in his left thigh,” Napoli said in an official statement.

“Adam Ounas, Andrea Petagna, and Giovanni Di Lorenzo followed custom schedules on the pitch, Alex Meret was fully involved with the squad.”

Osimhen missed almost two months of action due to a cheekbone injury in November, but has still managed 15 goals in 25 appearances across all competitions this season.

The Partenopei are just one point behind table leaders Milan and won 3-1 away at Atalanta on Sunday when the Nigeria international was suspended.

