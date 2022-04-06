Peculiar Ultimate Concerns Signs N35m Shirt Deal With Edo Queens

The Peculiar Ultimate Concerns, a Nigerian Engineering Firm, Wednesday in Osun State signed a sponsorship deal with Nigeria Women Football League Premiership club, Edo Queens, worth N35million.

The shirt sponsorship agreement was signed at the Lanre Leke Sports Academy Hall, Ile ogbo, Oshogbo before the last 2022 NWFL Premiership regular season’s game between Osun Babes and Edo Queens, at the Lanreleke Sports Academy Complex. Osun Babes won the game 2-0.

The Peculiar Ultimate Concerns Managing Director, Engineer Abel Adeleke, made the cheque presentation of the sponsorship packages to the Edo State Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Philip-Shaibu, supported by the Edo State Sports Commission Chairman, Yusuf Ali.

Engr. Adeleke noted that his company decided to support Edo Queens because of the club’s high level of organization and professionalism.

“We give high preference to professionalism in football clubs. Edo Queens fly to play away matches, they earn pay parity with Bendel…