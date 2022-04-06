‘Why Chelsea Are Favourites To Beat Real Madrid At Stamford’

Former Liverpool winger, Luis Garcia has tipped Chelsea to over Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

Chelsea go into today’s flash with Madrid on the back of a shock 4-1 loss to Brentford in the Premier League over the weekend, while Real Madrid defeated Celta Vigo 2-1 in the LaLiga.

But Garcia, who helped Liverpool win the 2005 Champions League, explained why he feels the Blues will emerge tops in the first leg.

“It is a big one but it is so weird to talk about this game after the result we have seen,” Garcia told CBS Sports Golazo

“But this weekend really concerned me with how the midfield was not working, not creating, not building up, they (Madrid) struggled so much against Celta Vigo.

“On the other side, with Chelsea, you don’t know what you are going to get.

“But I think Chelsea [are favourite to win] because of the squad that they…