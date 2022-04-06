‘Why Huesca Terminated My Contract’ —Nwakali

Super Eagles midfielder Kelechi Nwakali has explained why his contract with Spanish second division club Huesca was terminated.

On Tuesday, Huesca in a statement released on their website, announced that they have terminated Nwakali’s.

And in his reaction, Nwakali took to his Instagram account to explain why Huesca decided to end their relationship with him.

“It comes with huge regret that I am writing this message after SD Huesca announced the

termination of my contract.

“I have kept silent out of respect for the Huesca fans and my teammates, but I will no longer suffer in silence. The time has come for people to know the truth and why these past few

months have been awful for me and my family.

In Dec 2021, I experienced the biggest honour

of my life after I received a full international call up for my beloved Nigeria. But the joy of this moment quickly came crashing down when the club’s Sporting Director, Ruben Garcia, put extreme pressure on me not to go to AFCON due to it…