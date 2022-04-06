Why Nigerians Must Be Patient With Uzoho, Okoye –Ighalo

Super Eagles striker, Odion Ighalo has appealed to Nigerians to be patient with the duo of Francis Uzoho and Maduka Okoye in the senior national team.

He made this known on the backdrop of Uzoho’s goalkeeping blunders that cost Nigeria qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Recall that Uzoho was Nigeria’s first-choice during the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, while Okoye was the number goalkeeper at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON, in Cameroon earlier this year.

But both goalkeepers seen recent individual errors stopped the Super Eagles’ progress at two major competitions.

Okoye fumbled a long-range shot from Tunisia player, Youssef Msakni, the only goal that knocked Nigeria out of 2021 AFCON, while Uzoho allowed a speculative Thomas Partey shot to go under him last month as the Black Stars of Ghana beat the Super Eagles in a World Cup playoff to qualify for Qatar.

Both goalkeepers have come under attack from a section of Super Eagles’ supporters on…