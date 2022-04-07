Chelsea Can Overturn 3-1 Deficit Against Real Madrid At Santiago Bernabéu –Poyet

Former Chelsea star Gus Poyet has tipped Chelsea to overturned the 3-1 deficit against Real Madrid in the second leg at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Chelsea lost the first-leg of their Champions League quarterfinal 3-1 in London.

Poyet said, “You need to start from the beginning, I think tactically and decisions before the game in terms of picking the team after watching the first 25 minutes probably Carlo Ancelotti done better.

“The second-half was very open, there were many chances but unfortunately the mistake put the game to bed.

“But I’m still thinking that there is a chance for Chelsea, I’m not that dramatic to say no.

“A few weeks ago Real Madrid lost 4-0 against Barcelona at home so why not? We are talking about Chelsea, we’re not talking about a small team, the last Champions League winners.”

