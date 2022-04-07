Costa Rican Legends Appointed Assistants For U-20 Women’s W/Cup

With just under one month to go until the Official Draw for the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup 2022, Costa Rican legends Shirley Cruz and Paulo César Wanchope were announced today as the draw assistants for the star-studded event, which will take place on Thursday, 5 May.

With the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ fast approaching, some of the world’s best young players and future superstars of the women’s game will showcase their skills in Costa Rica later this year at the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup, which will take place from 10 to 28 August 2022.

Taking place at the Teatro Nacional in San José, the star-studded Official Draw for the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Costa Rica 2022™ will be hosted by athlete and TV host Johanna Solano, who will be joined by two icons of Costa Rican football, Shirley Cruz and Paulo César Wanchope, as well as Jaime Yarza, FIFA Director of Tournaments, who will conduct the draw.



The draw on 5 May will also coincide with celebrations in Costa…