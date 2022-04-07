Europa Conference League: Iheanacho In Action, Lookman Subbed On As Leicester City, PSV Share The Spoils

Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho was in action as Leicester City played out a goalless draw in today’s Europa Conference League quarter finals game.

Iheanacho, who was making his 5th appearance in the colours of the Foxes, has scored one goal and had one assist.

The Nigerian international could have given Leicester City the lead in the 38th minute but his low drive shot failed to beat PSV goalkeeper, Yvon Mvogo.

However, he was substituted in the 67th minute after a decent performance for Ademola Lookman.

Lookman’s introduction sparked new life to the attack but the PSV defence was solid at the back.

Meanwhile, Ferran Torres scored the equaliser as Barcelona drew 1-1 against a spirited Eintracht Frankfurt side in the first leg of the Europa League quarter-finals.

Frankfurt, backed by a fervent crowd, weren’t daunted by taking on Barcelona and the German side took the lead just after half time as Ansgar Knauff scored with a superbly struck effort from the edge of…