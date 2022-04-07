Everton Fans Call For Lampard Sack

A section of Everton fans are calling for Frank Lampard to be sacked after less than three months in charge following their 3-2 defeat to relegation rivals Burnley at Turf Moor on Wednesday night.

Lampard was only appointed as Everton manager at the end of January, but has since lost six of his eight Premier League games in charge.

The Toffees have not been relegated since 1951, but now sit just one point above the relegation zone, despite spending over £500million on new players since Farhad Moshiri’s arrival in February 2016.

Despite only a short stint in charge, some Everton fans appear to support yet another change in manager with nine games left to play.

And following the disappointing loss to Burnley, some of the fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment.

One fan wrote on Twitter: “We can still stay up but not with Lampard in charge. Absolutely no chance with…