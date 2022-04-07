Forget 2022 World Cup Failure, Focus On 2023 AFCON Qualifiers –Garba Tells NFF

Former Nigerian winger, Garba Lawal has urged the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to put behind the failure of the Super Eagles to qualify for the 2022 World Cup and focus on the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign.

Recall that Nigeria failed to qualify for Qatar after the team’s ability to beat the Black Stars of Ghana at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

However, in an interview with Completesports.com, Garba started that the NFF should not duel too much on the World Cup but turn attention on how to make the senior national team strong again.

“I don’t think the NFF should still be thinking of Nigeria’s failure to qualify for Qatar 2022 when we know that the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers will commence soon, the former Roda JC star told Completesports.com.

“Yes, it was sad that the Super Eagles won’t be at the World Cup, however, we don’t have time to start crying over spilled milk.

” Eagles will rise again in a matter of time…