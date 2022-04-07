Guardiola Linked With Brazil National Team Job

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is being linked with the coaching job of Brazil’s national team.

This is according to a report from Spanish media outfit Marca, on Thursday.

Current Brazil boss, Tite, recently disclosed he will be leaving his role following this year’s World Cup.

“’m going until the end of the World Cup,” Tite told SporTV. “I have no reason to lie here. I don’t want to win any way. I’ve won everything in my career, the only thing missing is the World Cup.”

Brazil are currently favourites to win the tournament in Qatar having impressed throughout qualifying.

And they’ve now identified Guardiola as the ideal candidate.

The Brazil federation are ready to throw everything at the former Barcelona gaffer and have already started talking to Pere Guardiola, Pep’s brother and representative.

They’re ready to offer Guardiola a four-year…