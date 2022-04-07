Jole:’Chelsea vs Real Madrid Tie Not Yet Over’

Former Chelsea star Joe Cole has insisted there is still all to play for in the Champions League quarter-final tie between Real Madrid and the Blues.

Madrid go into the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu with a 3-1 advantage, thanks to a Karim Benzema hat-trick.

The French star scored two with his head in the first half before Kai Havertz pulled one back for the hosts with a header of his own.

He completed his hat-trick following a mixup between Edourd Mendy and Antonio Rudiger.

And despite the scoreline Cole insists the tie is not over yet but admits Chelsea cannot afford to make mistakes like they did.

Speaking on BT Sport after the match, Cole said: “The next goal in the tie is crucial. It’s a huge ask to go to Spain and overturn a 3-1 deficit.

“Tuchel changed it at half-time, went to a back four and looked a lot brighter and sharper. One thing you can’t account for is…