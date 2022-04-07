Liverpool Must Offer Salah New Bumper Contract

Arsene Wenger claims Liverpool are making an issue for themselves with Mohamed Salah’s contract.

The Egyptian has not renewed terms on a deal that expires at the end of next season.

There is a chance Salah could be sold this summer, if he does not commit his future to the Reds before the transfer window closes.

“It sorts one problem out and creates another,” Wenger said on beIN SPORTS regarding Salah possibly renewing on a massive wage increase.

“You are sometimes in this position – you say I have to do the maximum to keep this player, knowing that other players are not far from him. But you have not enough money anymore to satisfy [the other players] because you have spent too much on this one.

“He… has had an exceptional season, Salah, and since he has come to Liverpool, every year he [has been] better, so he deserves his contract. The only thing is that, once they arrive to 30 years old, it’s always ‘how long do you sign them’, because the best-paid are…