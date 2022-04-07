Napoli Provide Positive Injury Update On Osimhen

Napoli has provided a positive injury update on Nigeria forward Victor Osimhen ahead of Sunday’s Serie A clash against Fiorentina, reports Completesports.com.

Osimhen was forced off the pitch early during Wednesday’s training session at Castel Volturno.

Napoli reported in an official statement that Osimhen had suffered an injury to his left thigh, causing concern over the striker’s availability for the upcoming home game with Fiorentina.

The Partenopei however confirmed that exams undergone by Osimhen have ruled out injuries so the striker will be available against Fiorentina.



