Osimhen Dismisses Ikpeba’s Criticism Of Bicycle-Kick Attempt Vs Ghana

Nigeria striker, Victor Osimhen has responded to Victor Ikpeba’s remarks, criticising his wasted bicycle-kick against Ghana during the 2022 World Cup African qualifiers playoffs second leg in Abuja, Completesports.com reports.

The Super Eagles drew 1-1 with the Black Stars at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, and Nigeria consequently lost a berth at the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup on the account of an away goal advantage. The first leg in Kumasi ended goalless.

Former Super Eagles forward, Ikpeba, had urged Osimhen in his post-match analysis on SuperSport Tv to improve on his finishing, faulting the Napoli striker’s decision making on the field of play.

“Victor Osimhen is a good player but is not yet a finished article, forget he’s playing for Napoli,” Ikpeba had criticized on SuperSport after the match in Abuja.

“Some of those crosses he might have controlled instead of trying to do a bicycle-kick.

“He’s…