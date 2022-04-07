Real Madrid Coach Ancelotti Hails Victory At Chelsea

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti thumbed up his players following Wednesday night’s 3-1 away win at Stamford Bridge.

The Los Blancos took control of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final tie with a brilliant display in West London.

Karim Benzema bagged a hat-trick with Kai Havertz scoring for the hosts.

Ancelotti said: “We had good control of the game, were dangerous on the counter-attack. It was a good night but it is only half-time and we have to look forwards.

“We showed good organisation, Benzema was fantastic. We found space between the lines. We have an advantage but on Tuesday it will be another game – they are the winners of the Champions League.

“Honestly, we had good build-up from the back and dangerous counter attacks.

