Sack Lampard Now –Anichebe Tells Everton

Former Super Eagles striker, Victor Anichebe has advised Everton to sack Frank Lampard as manager following their 3-2 loss to relegation rivals Burnley.

Burnley came from behind to claim victory and are now just one point behind the Toffees in the fight for survival.

Taking to Instagram to share a series of posts, Anichebe made his frustrations known and said Lampard should be sacked as manager after just more than two months in charge at Goodison Park.

He wrote: ‘Too late…should’ve brought him on 10 mins ago it was obvious… DCL (Dominic Calvert-Lewin) has been poor.

‘The players aren’t good enough but neither is Frank. As much as I love him as a player and he looks a top guy.

‘Everton will 100% go down if a change isn’t made.’

