SD Huesca Reacts To Nwakali’s Allegations

Spanish Segunda Division club SD Huesca have reacted to allegations made by their former midfielder Kelechi Nwakali, reports Completesports.com.

Nwakali was initially suspended by Huesca after returning late from the Africa Cup of Nations in February.

The Azulgranas announced the sacking of the player this week with few months to the end of the season.

In a statement released by Nwakali on Wednesday, the player claimed that Ruben Garcia, Huesca’s sporting director, tried to prevent him from going to the African Cup of Nations as it wasn’t an important tournament in his book.



The former Arsenal player also said Huesca pressured him to sign a new contract, even withholding pay to try and force his hand.

The club denied all the allegations made by Nwakali and insisted that it lack veracity.

“In relation to the statements made by Kelechi Nwakali today after the early termination of the contract that linked him with…