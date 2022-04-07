Sor, Olayinka Score, Dessers Bags Assist As Slavia Prague Draw

Nigerian duo, Peter Olayinka and Collins Sor, were on target for Slavia Prague who held Feyenoord to a 3-3 draw away, in the first leg of their Europa Conference League quarter-final game on Thursday, Completesports.com reports.

Also in action was Cyriel Dessers, who provided the assist for one of Feyenoord’s goal.

Olayinka drew Slavia Prague level on 41 minutes before Sor put the Czech Republic side 2-1 Ahead in the 67th minute.

Dessers who came on in the 64th minute then set up teammate Marcos Senesi who made it 2-2 in the 74th minute.

Also Read: Sack Lampard Now –Anichebe Tells Everton

With four minutes left Orkun Kokcu scored to put Feyenoord 3-2 but five minutes into added time Ibrahim Traore equalized for Slavia Prague thanks to an assist from Sor.

Olayinka’s goal against Feyenoord was his fourth in the Europa Conference League this season while Sor bagged his sixth goal in the competition.

Slaves Prague will welcome Feyenoord for the return leg next week…