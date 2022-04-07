Super Falcons Arrive Canada For Friendly Matches

Nigeria’s senior women’s team, the Super Falcons will clash with reigning Olympic champions Canada in two friendly matches that will hold over three days in the cities of Vancouver and Victoria City.

Both matches take place Friday, 8th April and Monday, 11th April respectively.

Two players – defenders Onome Ebi and Glory Ogbonna – were among the contingent that flew out of Nigeria on Tuesday night, and connected a flight from Frankfurt to Vancouver on Wednesday. The other players are to fly direct to Vancouver from their bases in Europe and the American continent.

Canada’s Women National Team are the reigning champions of Olympic women’s football, having won the gold medal at the Olympic Women’s Football Tournament in Tokyo in August 2021, after beating Sweden on penalties following a 1-1 draw after regulation and extra time.



The Super Falcons have won the African title nine times…