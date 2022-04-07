Why Man United Are Struggling Presently –Simeone

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone explains why Manchester United are struggling at present.

Simeone is aware of the differences between United and their arch rivals Manchester City.

Atleti knocked out United in the round of 16 of the Champions League, and lost the first leg of their quarter-final to City at the Etihad Stadium this week.

Simeone told reporters: “United had different characteristics than City. They are more direct, and quicker. City are more positional, and in all areas, they manage things well. We have to increase and be better at the good things we did (against United).

“What I like most from teams like City is the effort they have to win the ball back and continue to play attacking. They are lovely to watch.

“They continue evolving because they have great players, but what wakes me up, the important things are Sterling, De Bruyne. They’re always active, and never leave a ball lost. All managers want that.”

