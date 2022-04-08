Addo: Black Stars Will Shine In Qatar

Black Stars interim head coach Otto Addo is confident the Black Stars will make a good impact at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The West Africans will face Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea in Group H of the global showpiece event.

The Black Stars had a poor outing at the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon early in the year and managed to beat eternal rivals Nigeria on away goal rule to qualify for the mundial.

Addo is confident with adequate preparations his side will do well in Qatar.

“If we’re at 100 percent, we can beat anyone,” the former Ghana international winger, who played for the Black Stars at the 2006 World Cup,”Addo was quoted by CAFonline.com.

“I think it is difficult and I have not really taken a critical look at the group but in football, everything is possible than in cup games because there are big teams in Divisions One and Third Division.

“But it is very interesting because you…