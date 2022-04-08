Benzema Equals Ronaldo’s UCL Record After Netting Hat-trick

Karim Benzema continued his fine form in front of goal, after bagging a hat-trick in Real Madrid’s 3-1 win against Chelsea in Wednesday’s Champions League first leg quarter-final tie at Stamford Bridge.

The French star also netted a hat-trick in Real Madrid’s 3-1 win Paris Saint-Germain in the second leg of the round of 16.

Following his heroics against the Blues, Benzema has now joined former Madrid teammate, Cristiano Ronaldo, as the only two players to score back-to-back hat-tricks in the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Ronaldo scored three goals against Bayern in the Champions League quarter-final second leg, before replicating it when Madrid hosted Atletico Madrid in the first leg semi-final both in 2017.

Benzema currently leads the LaLiga top scorers chat with 24 goals, 11 assists after 26 games.

And in this season’s Champions League, the 34-year-old has scored 11 goals on eight games…