Bet9ja: Statement On Criminal Cyber Attack

The Bet9ja betting platform, just like so many market-leading global organisations, has recently become a victim of a sophisticated criminal cyber-attack, which is restricting our customers from having access to the platform.

We are working tirelessly with our IT Team, independent forensics and cybercrime experts to resolve this.

We take this matter extremely seriously. Our priority is protecting our customers and you have our assurances that your accounts will not be compromised and all your funds are safe.

We apologize for this situation and once back online, we will reward our loyal customers with a truly sensational bonanza of promotions.

More information to follow. Any information not shared by Bet9ja should not be regarded as credible.

We appreciate your patience and understanding at this difficult time.

We will be back stronger, continuing to provide you with the best-in-class…