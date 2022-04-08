CAF Announces Draw Dates For AFCON U23, WAFCON And CHAN

CAF has announced the dates for upcoming draws of

TotalEnergies Africa Nations Championships (CHAN) Algeria 2023 and TotalEnergies Women’s Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2022.

In July 2022, all eyes will be on Morocco when the country hosts Africa’s flagship women competition: TotalEnergies Women’s Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2022.

The draw will be held in Morocco on 25 April 2022 at 20h30 GMT.

The TotalEnergies CHAN 2023 qualifiers will kick-off in July 2022.

The official draw for the qualifiers will be on 28 April 2022. Time will be confirmed in due course.

For the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Cote d’Ivoire 2023 Qualifiers Calendar, the Organising Committee approved modifications to the June 2022 window.

