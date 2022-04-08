Friendly: Ebi Backs Super Falcons To Overcome Olympic Champions Canada 

Onome Ebi expressed confidence that the Super Falcons will secure victory against Olympic champions Canada in today’s international friendly in Vancouver.

The reigning African champions will take on Canada in the first of two international friendly games lined up.

Both teams will meet again on Monday in Victoria for the second leg of the friendly.

The games are part of preparations for the Falcons ahead of this year’s women’s AFCON in Morocco in July.

And in a short video published on thr Super Falcons Twitter handle, Ebi said:”Like we all know today’s going to be a very tough game. African champions playing against Olympic champions.

“I believe you guys will stay tuned to your TVs, your laptops or your phones to watch the game because the game is going to be tough and strong and I believe and trust my girls that we are going to go all out to make sure today is our day.”

This will be the fourth meeting between the Falcons and Canada, since their first encounter…