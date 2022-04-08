Friendly: Super Falcons Target Second Win Against Olympic Champions Canada

The Super Falcons of Nigeria will take on reigning women’s Olympic champions Canada in a double header friendly games.

The first of the two friendly games comes up today (Friday) inside the BC Place stadium in Vancouver.

And on Monday, both teams will square off again this time inside the Starlight stadium in Victoria.

Reigning African champions, Falcons, are using the two games to prepare for this year’s CAF women’s AFCON in Morocco in July.

The women’s AFCON also doubles as qualifiers for the 2023 women’s World Cup to be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

This will be the fourth time both the Falcons and Canada will take on each other, since their first encounter in the group stage of the 1995 women’s World Cup in Sweden.

In their first meeting 27 years ago the Falcons came from 3-1 down to force a 3-3 draw, which however was not enough to secure qualification into the quarter-finals.

Rita Nwadike got the Falcons first goal to make it 2-1 before Canada went…