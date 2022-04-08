Holland: Nigerian-Born Winger Ogechika Heil Scores In Go Ahead Eagles’ Big Win Vs Willem II

German-born Nigerian winger Ogechika Heil scored his first goal of the campaign as Go Ahead Eagles thrashed Willem II 4-0 in their Eredivisie clash on Friday night, reports Completesports.com.

Heil replaced Ragnar Oratmangoen in the 65th minute.

Isac Alexi Sivert opened scoring for the home team in the 26th minute, while Inigo Cordoba added the second in the 34th minute.

The 21-year old then netted his side’s third goal of the game five minutes after his introduction.

The winger has made 22 league appearances for the Pride of the IJssel this season.

Marc Cardona Rovira added the fourth nine minutes from time.

Heil is on loan at Go Ahead Eagles from Bundesliga club Hamburg.

