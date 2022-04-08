Liverpool Vs Man City Rivalry Greatest In England

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has argued that the rivalry between his former club and Manchester City is the greatest in the history of English football.

Ahead of their meeting at the Etihad Stadium in a potential Premier League title-decider on Sunday, Carragher has hailed City and Liverpool as ‘the two best teams in the world.

While Manchester United’s rivalries with Arsenal and Chelsea have defined the Premier League era, Carragher points out that these great teams were only briefly superior in Europe.

Not only are City and Liverpool again fighting it out for the Premier League, with Pep Guardiola’s side just one point clear of Jurgen Klopp’s men at the summit, they meet in the FA Cup semi-finals next weekend and could potentially play one another again in the Champions League final in Paris.

And writing in the Daily Telegraph, Carragher says opined: “Liverpool versus Manchester City has become the greatest, most intense and highest quality rivalry in English…