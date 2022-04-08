Moffi Bags Brace, Provides Assist As Lorient Thrash Saint-Etienne

Terem Moffi scored twice and got an assist in Lorient’s 6-2 comeback win against Saint-Etienne to boost their survival chances in the French Ligue 1 on Friday night.

The win saw Lorient, now on 31 points and are eight points clear from the relegation zone.

It was a return to winning ways for Lorient who suffered defeat and managed a draw in their last two games.

With Saint-Etienne 2-0 ahead, Moffi made it 2-1 after converting a 42nd minute penalty.

Moffi then turned provider after setting up Ibrahima Kone to make it 4-2 in the 65th minute.

And with four minutes left he got his second goal and Lorient’s fifth.

The 22-year-old forward has now scored four goals in his last five games and has taken his tally to seven after 30 league games this season.

