Ola-Adebomi Sign First Professional Contract With Crystal Palace

England-born Nigerian forward Ademola Ola-Adebomi has signed his first professional contract with Crystal Palace.

The London club made the announcement in a statement on their official website on Friday.

The statement read:“Crystal Palace Under-18s forward Ademola Ola-Adebomi has signed his first professional contract with the club.

“The 18-year-old has enjoyed a commendable individual season as part of Rob Quinn’s Under-18s, scoring 14 goals from 22 appearances as the U18s sit third in the league.

“Ola-Adebomi joined Palace 10 years ago aged eight and progressed through the age groups, coming on as the Under-15s won the national Super Floodlit Cup final for the first time in club history. He is a powerful centre-forward who made his Under-18s breakthrough in 2020/21.“

Speaking after putting pen to paper, Ola-Adebomi said: “It’s what I’ve dreamed of since the age of…