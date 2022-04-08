Rangers Boss Points Out Balogun’s Error In Defeat To Braga

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has pointed out Leon Balogun’s error in the build-up to Sporting Braga’s solitary goal in Thursday night’s Europa League quarter-final first leg clash , reports Completesports.com.

The Gers went down to a 1-0 defeat at Estadio Municipal do Braga with Abel Ruiz netting the decisive goal five minutes before the break.

Balogun, who was replaced in the 62nd minute by Borna Barisic failed to clear the ball properly in the build-up to the goal.

“You’re always disappointed when you get goals against. I think there was a slight deflection I think, Leon couldn’t hit the ball properly away,”Van Bronckhorst told a press conference after the game.

“I haven’t seen the goal back but it happened fast. It’s always disappointing when you get a goal against, that’s normal.”

Rangers will look to overturn the 1-0…