Slavia Prague’s Collins Sor Nominated For Europa Conference League POTW

Nigeria midfielder Collins Sor is in the running for UEFA Europa Conference League Player of the Week award, Completesports.com reports.

Sor put up a brilliant display in Slavia Prague’s 3-3 draw against Feyenoord Rotterdam in the first leg of their quarter-final fixture on Thursday night.

The former Flying Eagles star scored once also recorded an assist in the thrilling encounter.

The 21-year-old netted Slavia Prague’s second goal of the game and set up Ibrahim Traore for the third deep into stoppage time.

His compatriot Peter Olayinka, who captained Slavia Prague in the game scored the opening goal for his side.

Sor has now scored six goals and provided two assists in five appearances in the competition for Jindřich Trpišovský’s

side.

Olympic Marseille’s Dimitri Payet, Mauro Junior of PSV Eindoven and Bodo/Glimt’s Ulrik Saltnes are the three other players nominated for the award.

By Adeboye Amosu

