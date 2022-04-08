Super Eagles To Know AFCON 2023 Foes April 19

Three-time African champions, the Super Eagles of Nigeria will know their opponents in the qualifiers for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations on April 19, Completesports.com reports.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) made the announcement on Friday.

CAF will announce all the platforms where audience can watch and follow the draw in due course.

The Organising Committee also.approved modifications to the June 2022 window.

The qualifying series will start in June, 2022, with the final set of matches to be played in March, 2023.

The Super Eagles were eliminated in the second round at the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon.

The 2023 AFCON will hold in Cote d’Ivoire.

Betway.Com: Bet Anywhere, Anytime, 100% First Time Deposit.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.