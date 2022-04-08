‘We ‘re Not Championship Players’ – Iwobi Confident Everton Will Avoid Relegation

Alex Iwobi says he and his Everton teammates must prove they are capable of challenging in the Premier League in their remaining games this season.

The Toffees currently sit just one point above the drop zone with nine matches before the end of the campaign.

Frank Lampard’s men face a tough run of fixtures starting with this weekend’s home clash against Manchester United at the Goodison Park.

Iwobi has however urged his Everton teammates to give their all in the remaining games.

“The teams around us, like Burnley, are pushing up and putting pressure on us and it makes things a bit difficult, but you can’t look at it like that,” Iwobi told talksports.com.

“We have to keep on going. We have nine games to go and there’s a maximum of 27 points that we can get. We’re going to try and win every game, it’s not easy, but we have to take it game by game.

“From what I see in training and spells in matches we know we have the quality, it’s just remaining…