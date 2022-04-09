17 Players In Super Falcons Camp Ahead Friendlies Vs Canada

The number of players in the Super Falcons camp ahead today’s friendly with Olympic champions Canada is now 17 following the arrival of four more players.

The latest arrivals are Amanda Mbadi, Peace Efih and goalkeepers Chiamaka Nnadozie, and Tochukwu Oluehi.

Meanwhile, other players already in camp are

Yewande Balogun, Ifeoma Onumonu, Uchenna Kanu, Onyi Echegini, Rasheedat Ajibade and Ogbonna Akudo.

Also in camp are Rita Chikwelu, Christy Ucheibe, Onome Ebi, Ashleigh Plumptre, Michelle Alozie, Toni Payne and Nicole Payne.

The Falcons are using the doubleheader friendly with Canada to prepare for the 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of National in Morocco.

The first friendly comes up today (Friday) while the second is billed for Monday with both games coming up at 7:30pm Nigeria time.

