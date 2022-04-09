Arsenal May Replace Arteta With Sarri

Premier League club Arsenal will make a move for Lazio manager Maurizio Sarri in the summer.

Arsenal according to reports are aware of specific clause in the Italian contract.

The 63-year-old Italian coach had an important meeting with Lazio president Claudio Lotito and sporting director Igli Tare on Wednesday, where they discussed the upcoming summer transfer window and the project in Rome. The former Napoli coach was concerned following the incredibly disappointing January window, and the mood was said to be positive following the meeting.

As reported by Il Messaggero, Arsenal are interested in Sarri and have already sounded out the idea of a possible deal. There is a clause in his contract with Lazio that would allow him to free himself should an offer come from abroad, and this makes a deal significantly more accessible for the Gunners.

Sarri will work calmly until the end of the season, waiting to see if the promises made by Lotito and Tare look like they’ll be kept or…